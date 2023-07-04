BREAKING: Wearing Israeli Army Uniform, Palestinian Carries out Attack in Tel Aviv

The Israel police say that at least seven people were injured in a car ramming and stabbing attack Tuesday afternoon in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)

While thousands of Israeli occupation soldiers continued their deadly invasion of the Jenin town and its refugee camp, a Palestinian, disguised as an Israeli soldier, carried out an attack in Tel Aviv. 

The Israel police say that at least seven people were injured in a car ramming and stabbing attack Tuesday afternoon in Tel Aviv. 

Official Israeli sources say that three of the wounded are in critical condition. 

Media reports suggest that the Palestinian attacker was killed on the scene by an Israeli. 

Israeli state radio said the attacker in Tel Aviv was wearing an Israeli army uniform.

In an early reaction, a spokesman for the Hamas movement, Hazem Qassem said that the operation in Tel Aviv was “a preliminary response to the crimes of the occupation against our people in the Jenin refugee camp.”

This is a developing story .. 

