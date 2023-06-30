South African Minister of Public Service and Administration, Noxolo Kiviet, broke down on Friday after she witnessed the horrific outcome of the latest Jewish settlers’ pogroms in the town of Turmus’ayya, near Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

During a field visit to the town, the South African minister expressed shock at the impact of the fire and destruction that affected dozens of homes, vehicles, and crops.

Kiviet said she was shocked and angry because such attacks still occur in the year 2023.

“The experiences of people here are horrific, traumatizing, and sad, particularly for people who came from South Africa and lived in similar circumstances,” the minister said while stressing the similarities between the Apartheid regime in South Africa and the situation in Palestine.

“What is happening in Palestine depicts what occurred in South Africa in terms of racism and racial and religious segregation. That is why we are paying this visit to support residents, offer our condolences, and stand by them,“ she added.

On June 21, dozens of illegal Jewish settlers attacked the village of Turmus’ayya, setting fire to homes, shops, vehicles, fields, and olive trees as residents of the quiet village tried to defend it.

A 27-year-old Palestinian man, Omar Jabara, was killed and many others were wounded in the attacks.

(PC, WAFA)