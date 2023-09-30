Speaking from an Israeli Prison: The Struggle of Mohammed al-Halabi in His Own Words

MA: I didn’t go along with what Israel wanted. From 2016 Israel forced me to endure deliberate procrastination. Their aim was to exhaust me physically and mentally, till I gave in to their demands. Largely because I never did, I’ve been arraigned in Israeli courts more than any Palestinian prisoner – totaling over 150 sessions.

Getting to the courts involved me being forcibly transported in a vehicle known as the “buscat” – an iron cage-like vehicle resembling a coffin. Perhaps not ironically that was part of the greater effort by Israel to kill my spirits, much as they claimed that transporting me this way was a “mistake”. I rode the buscat every four days, spending more than 60 hours inside it with my hands and feet bound. I became the most frequently transported Palestinian prisoner in it as well.