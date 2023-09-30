Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager in Al-Bireh

Muhammad Jibril Rummaneh, 17, was killed by Israeli occupation forces at the entrance to the illegal settlement of Pegasot, near the city of Al-Bireh.

A Palestinian teenager was killed and another wounded on Friday night after Israeli occupation forces opened gunfire at a vehicle near the city of Al-Bireh, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, Israeli troops set up an ambush for the vehicle at the entrance to the illegal settlement of Pegasot before they opened fire at the two young men who were inside the vehicle.

Israeli occupation soldiers were seen carrying the injured young men on stretchers into the settlement for detention, eyewitnesses said.

Shortly after, Israeli ambulance vehicles arrived at the scene, although the nature of the injuries sustained by the two individuals was not immediately clear.

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle killing 17-year-old Muhammad Jibril Rummaneh, near Al-Bireh. pic.twitter.com/nNAT5Q5jb2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 30, 2023

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later announced that Muhammad Jibril Rummaneh, 17, had died of his critical wounds.

Later images captured at the site of the shooting revealed bloodstains on the ground, underscoring the intensity of the incident.

Nearly 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of 2023.

(WAFA, PC)