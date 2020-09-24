Jewish Settlers Raze Palestinian-owned Land to Expand Illegal Settlement

Jewish settlers today razed large tracts of Palestinian-owned land in the village of Jalud, near the West Bank city of Nablus, in order to expand their illegal settlement, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that Jewish settlers’ bulldozers were seen this morning leveling large tracts of land that belong to Jalud villagers to expand the nearby illegal Israeli colonial settlement of Shvut Rachel.

Daghlas added that the land leveling was carried out a day after Israeli forces and settlers prevented the villagers from reclaiming their land and constructing an agricultural road.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)