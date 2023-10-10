By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At a televised White House speech, US President Joe Biden declared complete support for Israel in its war with Palestinian Resistance, while making no mention of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed and wounded thousands.

He described the Hamas coordinated attack on Israel on October 7 as “sheer evil”.

“There are moments in this life – I mean this literally – when a pure unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world .. This is an act of sheer evil,” he said.

In his national address, Biden doubled down on what he called “crystal clear” US support for Israel, adding the US would make sure Israel has what it needs to “take care of its citizens, defend itself or respond to this attack”.

“Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination,” Biden said, adding that the Palestinian Resistance group offers nothing but “terror and bloodshed with no regard who pays the price”.

He added,

“I’ve directed my team to share intelligence and deploy additional experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise” Israel on its hostage recovery efforts.”

He claimed that 14 US citizens were among those killed in Israel.

“Let there be no doubt, the United States has Israel’s back. We’ll make sure the Jewish and democratic state of Israel can defend itself today, tomorrow as we always have.”

Gaza, a small region in southern Palestine has been under a hermetic Israeli siege for nearly 17 years.

B'Tselem: Revenge policy in motion; Israel committing war crimes in Gaza On Saturday, hundreds of Palestinian militants entered Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of civilians, soldiers and police officers, burning down homes and kidnapping more than 100 people. > pic.twitter.com/4cOY3DyJiQ — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) October 10, 2023

Since then, it has endured numerous Israeli bombardments and several major wars, which killed thousands of mostly civilians.

The small Strip is part of the occupied Palestinian territories, which also include the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israel has occupied the remainder of historic in June 1967, and since then it has built major illegal settlements, moving hundreds of thousands of its own population to live on Palestinian land.

(PC, Aljazeera)