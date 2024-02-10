‘Strong Condemnation’ – Saudi Arabia Calls for ‘Urgent’ UNSC Meeting to Prevent Israel’s Invasion of Rafah

Saudi Arabia warned on Saturday of the repercussions of a possible Israeli incursion into the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the last refuge for displaced Palestinians, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has warned of the extremely dangerous repercussions of storming and targeting the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, which is the last refuge for hundreds of thousands of civilians forced to flee by the brutal Israeli aggression,” according to the agency.

The report added that Saudi Arabia affirmed “its categorical rejection and strong condemnation of their forced deportation.”

The kingdom renewed “its demand for the necessity of an immediate cease-fire,” noting that “this continued violation of international law confirms the necessity for the UN Security Council to urgently convene to prevent Israel from causing an imminent humanitarian catastrophe for which everyone who supports the aggression bears responsibility.”

The Israeli army is preparing a ground military operation in heavily-populated Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid plans to evacuate residents before the launch, Israeli media reports said Friday.

Rafah is the last refuge for the displaced in the Gaza Strip. It is now home to more than 1,400,000 Palestinians, including 1,3 million displaced people from other governorates, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,064 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,611 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

