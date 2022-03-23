Supermodel Bella Hadid Calls for Home for Palestinians in Vogue Feature

Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid has been featured as the cover model on the latest US issue of Vogue magazine, with whom she spoke about her sympathies with the Palestinian people, The New Arab reported on Tuesday.

Hadid said that the Palestinian people deserve a place that they feel is home and condemned the Israeli government for its suppressive policies.

The interview was released just days after the magazine censored references to Palestine from an Instagram post of her sister, fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Vogue's latest cover story profiles Palestinian Dutch American supermodel Bella Hadid who shares that she is motivated to speak out about Israel's violent occupation of Palestine because of her belief that Palestinians, like everyone else, deserve to live freely in their homes.

She also pushed back at claims, made by Israel, that she wants to see the abolition of the state of Israel.

Israel’s official Twitter account made the accusation after Bella posted a video at a demonstration in Brooklyn last May against the brutal Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza.

She said that such accusations made by Israel were deeply painful.

Vogue put back the reference to Palestine in Bella Hadid's pledge to support both Ukrainians and Palestinians.

“I truly respect Judaism, and I think it’s a beautiful religion,” the supermodel told Vogue.

“This is about a government system suppressing people. After that happened, I spent days miserable in my own thoughts, trying to write everything down. And it always just felt like I was damned if I did and damned if I didn’t,” she added.

Bella went on to explain how she empathizes with the Palestinian people and their plight, saying:

“I would never want anyone not to be able to have a place that they feel is their home. But I feel that Palestinians deserve the same. It’s a big conundrum.”

