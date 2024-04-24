Taking Part in Israel’s Genocide on Tourist VISA: US Citizen’s Military Involvement in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ben bragged on his Instagram stories about the destruction the Israeli army inflicted on residential areas of war-torn Gaza.

Sammy Ben, an American-Jewish citizen, admitted on a talk show that he served in the Israeli army after entering the occupied territories on a tourist visa.

“I am not even an Israeli citizen, I was there on a tourist visa, and I was there on the seventh (of October – PC),” Benn said during an interview upon his return to the United States.

“Having had the training and volunteering for the army there in the past, they gave me the option to (..) do the reserves,” he added.

During his interview, Ben detailed his journey, stating that he had contacted a friend who was an officer in the Israeli army for assistance.

An American citizen from Los Angeles, Sammy Ben, who is not even Israeli, talks about his enlistment with the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank and Gaza. pic.twitter.com/MXx25wJY5H — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 21, 2024

Upon his friend’s recommendation, Ben visited an Israeli military base in the occupied West Bank before eventually entering Gaza.

“About a month and a half in, I started reaching out to my officers and said: ‘Look, I gotta get out of here, I want to get to Gaza,” he said, laughing.

“I actually found a high-up officer there who pulled me into Gaza. (..) I ended up being in Gaza for two months,” Ben continued.

He also bragged on his Instagram stories about the destruction they inflicted on residential areas in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Z63xlMvo9K — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 21, 2024

A thorough investigation by Al-Jazeera revealed Ben’s social media accounts, including his Instagram profile, where he documented his travels to Israel, his entry into Gaza, and his participation in combat alongside Israeli occupation forces.

Ben also bragged on his Instagram stories about the destruction the Israeli army inflicted on residential areas of war-torn Gaza.

On his social media accounts, Ben regularly documented his mistreatment and humiliation of Paelstinians in the occupied West Bank.

The soldier regularly documented himself humiliating Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on his social media groups and Instagram page. pic.twitter.com/ObWaoProdF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 21, 2024

According to Quds News Network, Ben filmed himself in an Instagram story while “throwing grenades into Palestinian water wells in Gaza, employing a well-known Zionist tactic aimed at poisoning Palestinian water sources.”

In an Instagram story he posted at that time, he filmed himself throwing grenades into Palestinian water wells in Gaza, employing a well-known Zionist tactic aimed at poisoning Palestinian water sources. pic.twitter.com/fhOjlLLC8F — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 21, 2024

Ben’s involvement in Israeli military operations against Gaza residents sparked outrage on social media platforms, with many questioning the consequences of his actions, including civilian casualties and property destruction.

Some called for Ben and others like him to be prosecuted in international war crimes courts.

Many also criticized the US government for not taking legal action against citizens participating in the Israeli genocidal war, while cracking down on anti-war protests among university students.

(The Palestine Chronicle)