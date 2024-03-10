‘Dozens of Katyusha Rockets’ – Hezbollah Targets Meron Air Base in Northern Israel

Several missiles were fired from southern Lebanon toward border areas in northern Israel, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Israeli Army Radio reported that “about 35 missiles were fired from Lebanon at Meron Air Base.” Some of the missiles were intercepted, while the rest landed in open areas, it added, according to Anadolu news agency.

Lebanon-based Hezbollah group announced in a statement that it targeted the “Israeli settlement of Meron with dozens of Katyusha rockets,” as part of its “support for the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah said in a statement that the attack was also “in response to the enemy’s (Israel) attacks on southern villages and civilian homes,” including the most recent Israeli “attack on the town of Khirbet Selm.”

Earlier, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that at least five Lebanese were killed and nine others injured on Saturday in an Israeli bombing targeting a house in the town of Khirbet Selm.

Moreover, the Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Saturday that three of its fighters were killed in cross-border clashes with Israeli forces.

The fighters were identified as Jaafar Ali Marji, Ali Jaafar Marji, and Hassan Jaafar Marji, a Hezbollah statement released on Saturday said.

Hezbollah did not provide further details.

Tensions Running High

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, Anadolu)