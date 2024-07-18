‘Ten Out of 26 UN Health Centers Operational in Gaza’ – UNRWA

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

There have been more than 1,000 attacks on healthcare facilities in occupied Palestinian territory, with only ten out of 26 UN health centers operational in Gaza, the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has said.

“Over 1,000 attacks on healthcare facilities in occupied Palestinian territory have been documented by @WHO (World Health Organization),” UNRWA posted on X on Thursday.

It added: “In Gaza only 10 out of 26 UNRWA Health Centers are operational,” adding that UNRWA teams “continue to risk their lives every day to provide medical care to families.”

— UNRWA (@UNRWA) July 18, 2024

‘Robbed of Childhood’

Meanwhile, UN Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said at least eight schools have been struck in the last ten days, including six UNRWA schools.

The war, he said “robbed the girls and boys in Gaza of their childhood and education.”

“The blatant & constant disregard of international humanitarian law continues unabated. All rules of war have been broken in Gaza,” Lazzarini emphasized. “Losing our common humanity must not become the new norm.”

An almost daily occurrence.

— Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) July 17, 2024

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,848 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,459 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)