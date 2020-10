By Fawzi Mahmoud

The Popular Committee for Solidarity with the Prisoner Maher Al-Akhras staged a protest in Gaza following the Friday prayer as the latest show of solidarity with the Palestinian hunger striker.

As of Friday, al-Akhras completed 81 days of continued hunger strike demanding his immediate freedom.

Israel has held al-Akhras in ‘Administrative Detention’ since July, without presenting any evidence against him.

(The Palestine Chronicle)