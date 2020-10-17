Israeli Navy Boats Attack Gaza Fishermen

An Israeli navy boat today opened fire and its water hose at Gaza fishermen sailing off the northern shores of the Gaza Strip and forced them to cut short their work at sea, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli navy, as in previous times, attacked the fishermen while they were three nautical miles into the sea.

The fishermen, fearing for their life and damage that could be caused to their boats, their only source of making a living, quickly returned to the port.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

Talking to Gaza Fishermen Our editor Ramzy Baroud and our correspondent Wafaa Aludaini talk with Palestinian fishermen in Gaza. Posted by The Palestine Chronicle on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem recently concluded that Israel’s Gaza closure and “harassment of fishermen” have been “destroying Gaza’s fishing sector,” with 95% of fishermen living below the poverty line.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)