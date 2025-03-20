The Elders Urge Immediate End to Israel’s Attacks on Gaza, Return to Ceasefire

The Elders call for the cessation of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the resumption of peace talks to pave a way toward lasting peace.

The Elders, a group of independent global leaders committed to peace, justice, human rights, and a sustainable planet, have expressed grave concern over the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza.

Founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007, the group is calling for an immediate end to Israel’s military assault on Gaza, urging all parties to prioritize human life and peace over domestic political interests.

The Elders have praised the initiative of Arab states, which is supported by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and major European countries, proposing a plan for Gaza’s recovery and transition.

The group described this initiative as the “most promising” path forward. “We encourage political leaders from across the world to support this initiative as it develops into a comprehensive plan,” they said.

In their statement, The Elders welcomed US President Donald Trump’s recent comments that no Palestinians should be expelled from Gaza. They viewed this as an important clarification and urged President Trump to take a constructive role in supporting the Arab states’ plan moving forward, calling on him to play a leadership role in these critical weeks.

Khan Yunis: 11 killed. Israeli forces shelled three homes in southern Gaza, adding to the rising toll. pic.twitter.com/feAYKmiorJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 20, 2025

‘Unlawful, Inhumane’

The Elders also stressed the importance of recommitting to the ceasefire in Gaza, particularly the next phase, which includes the continued release of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

They strongly condemned Israel’s actions, calling for the immediate cessation of its bombardments and lifting the “unlawful blockade of essential supplies into Gaza.”

“Its decisions to stop all goods and supplies from entering Gaza and cut off electricity are unlawful and inhumane, with life-threatening consequences for civilians, especially children,” The Elders asserted.

The group expressed deep shock at the findings from the UN Commission of Inquiry into the gender-specific harms and reproductive violations committed by Israeli authorities against Palestinian women and girls in Gaza.

Regarding the ongoing Israeli annexation of Palestinian territory in the West Bank, The Elders noted the continuation of these actions while global attention is focused on Gaza. They called on all states to cease any assistance to or trade with illegal settlements, in line with their international obligations.

“The Israeli military is using brutal tactics in the West Bank that echo its actions in Gaza, with over 35,000 Palestinians displaced after (Israel Defense Forces) operations in several refugee camps,” they remarked. “These actions are not a proportionate response to any threat to Israeli civilians.”

The Elders concluded by reiterating that diplomacy is the only sustainable path forward. “The Arab states’ plan brings welcome momentum towards a region-led solution. Political leaders must build on this so Palestinians and Israelis can at last enjoy peace, mutual security, and self-determination.”

Gaza Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 49,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(MEMO, PC)