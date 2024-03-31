GAZA LIVE BLOG: New Israeli Massacres in Gaza | Lapid: Netanyahu Must Go | Truce Talks to Resume – Day 177

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out more massacres in the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding scores of Palestinian civilians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces more challenges as the opposition leader Yair Lapid calls for new elections. Indirect truce talks are set to resume today in the Egyptian capital of Cairo. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,705 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,190 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, March 31, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces carry out a raid on the town of Khiam, in southern Lebanon.

Sunday, March 31, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GIDEON SAAR: A prisoner exchange deal cannot be reached without intensifying military pressure on Hamas.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 11 people were killed in an Israeli bombing targeting citizens in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, March 31, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

CUBAN PRESIDENT: “We call on the international community not to be afraid to condemn the crime. Cuba wants to stop the genocide.”

AL-JAZEERA: A woman and her child were killed in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted a house west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, March 31, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

LAPID: The government failed to return the kidnapped people, and it must leave and elections must be held now.

Israeli police: The perpetrator of the stabbing attack at a bus station in Beersheba was martyred and two injured people were transferred to Soroka Hospital.

KAN: One person was slightly injured in a stabbing attack at the central bus station in Beersheba.

Sunday, March 31, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: an Israeli fighter jet shot down a drone launched from Syria before it entered Israeli airspace.

Sunday, March 31, 04:10 am (GMT+2)

GAZA: The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip denied reports of an incursion by the Israeli occupation forces into the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the Central Governorate.

