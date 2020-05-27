The Little Girl and the Sea: Eid in Palestine in Photos

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Millions of Palestinians celebrated Eid al-Fitr despite Israeli military restrictions and social distancing measures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Gazans, the sea remained their main escape, as thousands of families flocked to the beaches, picnicking, playing, and riding horses.

In the photos below, I try to provide a glimpse of how besieged Palestinians in Gaza celebrated the Muslim holiday, hoping to illustrate that, despite all the hardship, Palestine is full of beauty and hope.

(The Palestine Chronicle)