The Little Girl and the Sea: Eid in Palestine in Photos

Millions of Palestinians celebrated Eid al-Fitr despite Israeli military restrictions and social distancing measures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Gazans, the sea remained their main escape, as thousands of families flocked to the beaches, picnicking, playing, and riding horses.
In the photos below, I try to provide a glimpse of how besieged Palestinians in Gaza celebrated the Muslim holiday, hoping to illustrate that, despite all the hardship, Palestine is full of beauty and hope.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
