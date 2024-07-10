Genocide Continues – Children among Dozens Killed in Latest Israeli Airstrikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians, mostly children, were killed and wounded at dawn on Wednesday by Israeli airstrikes and artillery raids, with the Nuseirat camp and Gaza City being heavily targeted.

The official Palestinian News Agency WAFA confirmed the killings of eight Palestinians, including 6 children, and injuries to ten others, including women, due to an Israeli airstrike on homes in the Nuseirat camp. Commercial stores and residential buildings in the Al-Maghraqa area of central Gaza were also targeted by Israeli aircraft.

In southern Gaza, in the town of Bani Suhaila near Khan Yunis, two Palestinians were killed and others injured from Israeli shelling of a residential house.

The previous day’s raids by the occupation forces led to the deaths of 50 Palestinians, including a massacre that killed 17 members of a single family west of the Nuseirat camp.

"They're too young" Palestinians bid farewell to 4 children who were killed by the Israeli occupation in Nuseirat camp, central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/DAeEQXc328 — Kuffiya (@Kuffiyateam) July 10, 2024

Gaza’s government media office reported that the occupation forces committed a massacre in Nuseirat, resulting in 17 deaths from the Abu Freih family, including 14 children and one woman.

Furthermore, an Israeli attack on the Al-Awda School in Abasan, housing displaced Palestinians, increased the death toll to nearly 30, with dozens more wounded.

Since the onset of the aggression, Israel has targeted multiple shelters for displaced Palestinians across Gaza, causing numerous deaths and injuries.

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, ​​38,243 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,033 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)