The Minions Have Made It to Gaza, and the Kids Love It (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A children’s cinema has just been opened at the Rashad Al-Shawa Cultural Center, in the besieged Gaza Strip. On the second day of the Eid, it featured Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The Palestine Chronicle met with Imad Siam, the director-general of the center, who told us that the main objective of this initiative is to entertain the children of Gaza, who are suffering under the Israeli siege, constant wars, and difficult living conditions.

“The cinema is open for free entry because our mission is to help all children in Gaza,” Siam said.

“The content we display is regularly supervised to make sure that it’s appropriate for children. The point is not only to entertain but to educate them as well.”

Siam also said that “this initiative will soon be promoted in all schools and kindergartens in the Gaza Strip.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)