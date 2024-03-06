‘Fighting for Justice’ – Susan Sarandon Speaks out for Palestine (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon has once again reiterated her support for Palestine as she participated in the Millions March for Palestine protest in New York City last Saturday, addressing the crowd with a powerful speech.

“Our enemy is greed, and our enemy is silence,” Sarandon told the hundreds of protestors who gathered in Washington Square Park.

“The silence of those who look away when you see crushed children, starving babies, wailing mothers, fathers digging through the rubble to try to find their families…this is unacceptable!” she continued.

Sarandon called for disrupting “the narrative of the powerful”.

“Fighting for justice,” she said, “can be lonely work. It can be exhausting, but nothing compared to what is happening in Gaza, in Rafah, for the Palestinian people who have been going through for 75 years”.

"𝖭𝗈 𝗈𝗇𝖾 𝗂𝗌 𝖿𝗋𝖾𝖾 𝗎𝗇𝗍𝗂𝗅 𝖺𝗅𝗅 𝗈𝖿 𝗎𝗌 𝖺𝗋𝖾 𝖿𝗋𝖾𝖾". Free Palestine! —America actress Susan Sarandon during today’s global action for Rafah in New York City pic.twitter.com/moJGHHIAzA — UnCover (@uncoovr) March 3, 2024

“Speaking inconvenient truths can lose you your livelihood. It can lose you friends, it may lose you family,” Sarandon said.

“But I want you to look now at the sea of umbrellas and people here, because we are your family,” she added, referring to the crowd of people who braved the rain and strong wind to show solidarity with Palestine.

“You are not alone,” Sarandon also said, stating that there are “millions globally who are standing for Palestine, fur justice, for a ceasefire.”

“Millions of people who will keep showing up, who will keep organizing, who will keep speaking out, who will be loud,” she concluded.

The ‘Thelma & Louise’ star has spoken in favor of the Palestinian people on several occasions, and several times since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

“You do not have to be Palestinian to care about what is happening in Gaza,” she wrote on her X account in November. “I stand with Palestine. No one is free until everyone is free.”

On November 13, the iconic actress took part in another protest, where she said that “so many people do not understand the context in which this October 7th assault happened.”

You don’t have to be Palestinian to care about what’s happening in Gaza. I stand with Palestine. No one is free until everyone is free. https://t.co/23JHFbuf5K — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) November 4, 2023

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,717 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,156 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)