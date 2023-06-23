‘The Occupation Must End’: UN Human Rights Chief Urges Israel to Halt Violence in West Bank

June 23, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Volker Türk is the new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. (Photo: Jean Marc Ferré, via UNHCR Website)

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk warned on Friday that rising violence in the occupied West Bank could spiral out of control, fueled by strident political rhetoric and an escalation in the use of advanced military weaponry by Israel, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights said the sharp deterioration was having a terrible impact on both Palestinians and Israelis and called for an immediate end to the violence.

Following Monday’s Israeli attack in Jenin Refugee Camp that killed eight Palestinians, including a boy and a girl, and injured at least 91 Palestinians, Türk issued a reminder to Israeli occupation authorities of their obligations under international law with respect to the use of lethal force.

Türk said,

“Israel must urgently reset its policies and actions in the Occupied West Bank in line with international human rights standards, including protecting and respecting the right to life.”

“As the occupying power, Israel also has obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure public order and safety within the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” he continued.

So far this year, Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 126 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Among them were 21 boys and one girl.

Türk reiterated that the underlying dynamics leading to the widespread violence and arbitrary loss of life need to be addressed with urgency.

“For this violence to end, the occupation must end,” he said. “On all sides, the people with the political power know this and must instigate immediate steps to realize this.”

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*