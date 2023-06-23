Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Meets Hamas Delegation Led by Haniyeh

Khamenei reiterated “the continuation of Iran’s support for the Palestinian people, their resistance and their just cause, as a legitimate duty that cannot be ignored.”

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met on Wednesday with a delegation from the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, headed by the head of its political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Khamenei and Haniyeh reportedly discussed the developments in Palestine, especially in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

According to a statement released by Hamas, the Iranian leader stressed “the centrality of the Palestinian issue to the nation,” and praised the “fighting spirit” of the Palestinian youth.

According to the statement, Khamenei referred to “the leading role of the resistance movements, especially Hamas, in supporting the resistance of the Palestinian people.”

He also reiterated “the continuation of Iran’s support for the Palestinian people, their resistance and their just cause, as a legitimate duty that cannot be ignored.”

Ismail Haniyeh expressed his appreciation for Iran’s role, adding that “the resistance is currently at its best, and has become an inspiration to the Palestinian street.”

Haniyeh reportedly presented “the challenges posed by the Israeli government, especially in Jerusalem and the West Bank, and settler violence against the Palestinians.”

He called for “intensive efforts to establish and support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and to end the siege on the Gaza Strip.”

During their visit to Tehran, the Hamas delegation met a number of political and military figures, most notably President Ibrahim Raisi, and the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Hussein Salami.

