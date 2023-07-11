The Palestine Chronicle Football Team Now Has a New Home in Gaza (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For several years now, Palestine Chronicle editors have funded a youth football team in the Gaza Strip. Initially, the idea was to provide a group of children with football jerseys, cleats, and a few balls.

But thanks to the efforts of an organization called the Youth Stars Center, we managed to turn that simple contribution into a project.

The Palestine Chronicle-sponsored football team is now two separate teams, with volunteer coaches and professional training space.

The funds allocated to the team are personal contributions from The Palestine Chronicle family and do not come directly from the organization’s budget. However, we are still happy to claim this achievement in the name of The Palestine Chronicle.

As we see our squads flourish into promising young athletes, we become even more determined to support the project and to raise awareness of similar community-supported programs in Palestine and throughout the Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)