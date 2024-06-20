‘Brutal and Retaliatory’ – Israel Re-Arrests Palestinian Legislative Council Chairman

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces re-arrested Dr. Aziz Dweik, the Chairman of the Palestinian Legislative Council, just days after his release, Quds News Network reported.

Israeli troops reportedly raided Dr. Dweik’s home, blowing up the main door, and extensively used stun grenades and toxic tear gas during the raid.

Dr. Dweik, 75, was released last Thursday after eight months of administrative detention. He returned to his family in a miserable condition, having lost significant weight and appearing thin, with a long white beard and hair.

Dr. Aziz Dweik, the Chairman of the Palestinian Legislative Council, was re-arrested days after his release. In this video, he described the situation of prisoners in Israeli prisons as a real massacre, where Palestinians are constantly killed and starved. pic.twitter.com/f1KBZqfWzQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 20, 2024

Following his arrest on October 17, Israeli occupation intelligence ordered Dweik into administrative detention “without charge or trial” for six months, which was later extended.

During his detention, Dweik reportedly faced severe health issues, lacked appropriate medical treatment, and was not allowed family visits. He suffers from anemia, low hemoglobin due to diabetes, and has previously undergone two catheterization operations and kidney stone fragmentation.

After his release, Dweik described the situation of prisoners in Israeli prisons as a real massacre, where Palestinians are constantly killed and starved.

In response, the Palestinian Movement Hamas strongly condemned Dweik’s re-arrest, calling it brutal and retaliatory. They emphasized that the occupation’s attempts to break the will of Dr. Aziz Dweik and other detainees will fail.

“We affirm that the occupation’s attempts to break the will of Dr. Aziz Dweik and the will of our heroic detainees will be futile and they will fail,” Hamas said in a statement.

The movement also called on “legislative councils in countries around the world, human rights organizations, and legal and human rights institutions to condemn this crime and to urgently move to pressure the occupation to release him”.

Since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza on October 7, Israeli occupation forces have arrested more than 9,300 citizens from the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

