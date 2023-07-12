Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Youth, Arrest Three Others in Military Raid near Jericho

Israeli occupation forces storm the Aqbat Jabr camp refugee camp on the outskirts of Jericho. (Photo: via QNN)

A Palestinian youth was injured, while three others were detained, during an Israeli military raid in the refugee camp of Jabr, near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources said that a Palestinian youth was shot with a live bullet in the leg by Israeli forces during the confrontations that broke out following the raid.

Eyewitnesses added that the Israeli soldiers detained three Palestinians, including two siblings, after breaking into and ransacking their homes.

Israel has been conducting near-daily raids and killing Palestinians in the West Bank since June 2021 in an attempt to crack down on the growing Palestinian resistance.

(WAFA, PC)

