Following Six-Hour Meeting – Netanyahu to Send Delegation to Doha

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested that the negotiating delegation travel to Qatar, following discussions with Israeli military and security officials, as reported by Israeli media.

Gili Cohen, political affairs commentator for the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), said that “at the end of exceptional security consultations that lasted six hours and addressed the issue of the Israeli document for a prisoner deal, a ceasefire, and other strategic issues, the prime minister’s office announced that the Israeli delegation will head on Thursday to continue negotiations.”

Cohen also mentioned that the Israeli officials involved in the negotiations included Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Mossad chief David Barnea, and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Reportedly, the agenda covered the implications of a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire agreement on the Northern Front (against Hezbollah) and issues with the Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside other strategic matters.

Alon Ben David, military affairs commentator for Channel 13, said that “the discussion with the prime minister was a strategic discussion that lasted several hours and addressed the possibility of a prisoner deal, but also the situation on all fronts, because it is clear to everyone that a prisoner deal in Gaza is the first step in the initiation of negotiations and the cornerstone that affects the entire region.”

He also noted that without a prisoner exchange deal, Israeli settlers would not return to northern Israel, amid diminishing trust in the security and military establishment, while Netanyahu continues to focus on Gaza until the US elections are concluded.

Al-Mayadeen reported that sources within the Israeli security establishment are concerned that “losing more time will cause us to lose the upper hand in the prisoner exchange deal, specifically the Netzarim corridor,” as revealed by Israeli reports on Saturday.

‘Complete Failure’

The Palestinian Movement Hamas has repeatedly expressed its willingness to be flexible and maintain a positive attitude in order to facilitate a potential prisoner exchange deal with Israel, accusing Netanyahu of obstructing the negotiations.

Earlier this month, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich voiced his opposition to the prisoner exchange agreement, describing it as a “defeat and humiliation for Israel, and a victory for Sinwar.”

“Mr. Prime Minister, this is not an absolute victory. This is a complete failure, and we will not be part of the surrender deal with Hamas,” Smotrich stated.

Upcoming indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel will be held in Doha and Cairo, to discuss a potential agreement to release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli detainees and a Gaza ceasefire.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)