Marvel Studios Comes under Attack after Introducing Mossad Agent Sabra in Upcoming Movie

September 13, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Marvel Studios announced that the upcoming movie 'Captain America: New World Order' will feature a Mossad agent called Sabra. (Photo: File, via MEMO)

Marvel Studios, an American film and television production company founded by an Israeli-American businessman, came under attack for promoting Israel’s brutal policies and murder of Palestinians.

Marvel Studios announced that the upcoming movie ‘Captain America: New World Order’ will feature a character called Sabra. Sabra, who will be played by Israeli actress Shira Haas, is an Israeli superhero who works for Mossad and first appeared in an Incredible Hulk comic in 1980.

“The character’s disturbing origin story centers on the death of a Palestinian child, employing a slew of racist, anti-Muslim stereotypes and dehumanizing depictions of Palestinians—all while glorifying Israeli military violence,” the US-based Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU), a non-profit organization commented.

“Marvel’s character Sabra is a callous reminder of Israel’s human rights atrocities,” IMEU continued, as this month marks the 40th anniversary of the Sabra and Shatila massacre when thousands of Palestinian and Lebanese civilians were brutally murdered while the Israeli army along with Phalangist militias.

Marvel Studios is an American film and television production company that is a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios. It produces Marvel Cinematic Universe films, based on characters that appear in Marvel Comics publications. Its founder, chairman, and CEO is Avi Arad, an Israeli-American businessman and film producer.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*