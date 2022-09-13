Marvel Studios Comes under Attack after Introducing Mossad Agent Sabra in Upcoming Movie

Marvel Studios, an American film and television production company founded by an Israeli-American businessman, came under attack for promoting Israel’s brutal policies and murder of Palestinians.

Marvel Studios announced that the upcoming movie ‘Captain America: New World Order’ will feature a character called Sabra. Sabra, who will be played by Israeli actress Shira Haas, is an Israeli superhero who works for Mossad and first appeared in an Incredible Hulk comic in 1980.

“The character’s disturbing origin story centers on the death of a Palestinian child, employing a slew of racist, anti-Muslim stereotypes and dehumanizing depictions of Palestinians—all while glorifying Israeli military violence,” the US-based Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU), a non-profit organization commented.

After #DC's move to cast an ex-IOF soldier to play Wonder Woman, #Marvel follows the lead with the pro-"Israel" propaganda, introducing a Mossad agent, #Sabra, to the #MCU in one of their upcoming movies. pic.twitter.com/iuUjASfo82 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 12, 2022

“Marvel’s character Sabra is a callous reminder of Israel’s human rights atrocities,” IMEU continued, as this month marks the 40th anniversary of the Sabra and Shatila massacre when thousands of Palestinian and Lebanese civilians were brutally murdered while the Israeli army along with Phalangist militias.

Israel’s Marvel superhero Sabra has many powers, including demolishing Palestinian homes with her mind and assassinating Palestinian children with her laser beam eyes pic.twitter.com/5mye32ZH7f — Matthew (@MatthewJohn666) September 10, 2022

Marvel Studios is an American film and television production company that is a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios. It produces Marvel Cinematic Universe films, based on characters that appear in Marvel Comics publications. Its founder, chairman, and CEO is Avi Arad, an Israeli-American businessman and film producer.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)