Illegal Jewish Settlers Uproot 70 Olive Trees near Nablus

Illegal Jewish settlers uprooted 70 olive trees in the village of Qaryout, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on Tuesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Bashar M’ammar, a local activist, said that the village residents were shocked to learn that Jewish settlers uprooted 70 of olive trees from their lands.

M’ammar noted that the trees are owned by resident of Qaryouta, and located in an area near the illegal Israeli settlement of Eli.

Illegal Jewish settlers often attack Palestinian farmers throughout the West Bank, under heavy protection by the Israeli army. One of their main missions is to uproot Palestinian trees and set orchards ablaze in an attempt to force Palestinians to leave, as a first step before stealing the land and building more illegal settlements.

(PC, WAFA)