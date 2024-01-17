The Tank Massacre of Maghazi – Resistance Roundup – Day 103

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli military announces achievements in one part of Gaza, only to realize that the Resistance grows even more fierce in that same region.

Just when Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari declared that the Israeli army had ‘dismantled Hamas capabilities’ in the central Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam Brigades declared that they had blown up at least six Israeli tanks in the Maghazi refugee camp alone.

Al-Maghazi is located in central Gaza, and like Al-Bureij and Nuseirat, it has been a battlefield for fierce fighting between Palestinian Resistance and Israel.

This is a repeat of earlier episodes where the Israeli military would announce an achievement in one part of Gaza, only to realize that the Resistance grows even more fierce in that same region.

Khan Yunis, however, remains the epicenter of the fighting, as Israel insists that the southern Palestinian city represents the headquarters of the Hamas Resistance movement.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“This morning, Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted a Zionist Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Batan Al-Sameen area south of the city of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist infantry force with an anti-personnel shell and clashes with them using machine guns in the Al-Batan Al-Samin area south of Khan Yunis city. Our fighters confirmed that a number of them were killed or wounded. “After our fighters returned from the clash areas in Al-Maghazi camp in central Gaza Strip, they confirmed the destruction of 6 Zionist Merkava tanks and an additional troop carrier. “They also carried out a joint mission with Saraya Al-Quds, during which they destroyed a Zionist bulldozer with an anti-tank device. “Our fighters sniped 4 Zionist soldiers who were fortified inside one of the houses and targeted a special force of 7 soldiers with a TBG shell, eliminating them at point-blank range. “They also detonated a Ra’adiya anti-personnel explosive device on another group fortified inside a mosque, then eliminated them.

“They bombarded enemy gatherings at the infiltration axes with a large number of heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades completely destroyed a Zionist engineering troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell on Jabal Al-Rayis, east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters ambushed a special Zionist force inside a house in the Karama neighborhood northwest of Gaza City, and detonated an anti-personnel device within them. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank in the Al-Karama neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City, with an Al-Yassin 105 shell. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted a Zionist infantry force with an anti-personnel shell, resulting in dead and wounded on the outskirts of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters succeeded in eliminating a Zionist soldier who was on one of the vehicles in Al-Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Ma’an area, southeast of the city of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombed the Lim’an military barracks in Western Al-Jalil in northern occupied Palestine with a rocket barrage of 20 rockets launched from south Lebanon, in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip and the assassination of the martyred leaders and their brothers in the southern suburbs of Lebanon. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a gathering of occupation vehicles and soldiers penetrating the areas of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“This morning, we bombed enemy gatherings in southwest Gaza with a barrage of rockets. “We took control over a Zionist drone during a reconnaissance mission east of Gaza. This afternoon, our fighters successfully targeted a command headquarters of the Zionist enemy with a Malyutka guided missile in the vicinity of the College of Science and Technology, south of Khan Yunis.

“After our fighters returned from the areas of clashes in the Al-Bureij camp, they confirmed that they had killed or wounded a number of Zionist enemy soldiers during a series of missions, including: “- A military vehicle and a D9 bulldozer were targeted with RPG shells east of Al-Bureij. – Mortar shelling on gatherings of enemy soldiers behind the Issa site and near the Abu Madyan site, south of Al-Bureij. – Bombing a gathering of enemy soldiers near the school gate and Abu Safiya gate, east of Al-Bureij. “We shot down a Zionist quadcopter plane while it was carrying out an intelligence mission in Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. “We targeted with a guided missile a gathering of enemy vehicles and soldiers in Jabal Al-Rayyis, east of Jabaliya.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:00 PM, on Wednesday, 17/01/2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy soldiers around the Rahib site with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:50 PM, on Wednesday, 17/01/2024, targeted a deployment of the Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms using Burkan missiles, and it was directly hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:00 PM, on Wednesday, 17/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Tel Shaar using rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:15 PM, on Wednesday, 17/01/2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Abad site with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:20, on Wednesday, 17-01-2024, targeted the settlement of Al-Manara with appropriate weapons, directly hitting one of the buildings inside it.”

