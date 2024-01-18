GAZA LIVE BLOG: US Strikes Yemen Again | EU to Impose Sanctions on Hamas | Massacre in Rafah | Blinken: No Military Solution in Gaza | Resistance Continues – DAY 104

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US military struck Yemeni targets again, hoping that Ansarallah would end its tactics in the Red Sea. The group, however, vowed to carry on until Israel ends its genocide in Gaza. The genocidal war continued, with scores of Palestinians killed in Rafah, Khan Younis, and other regions throughout the Gaza Strip. Palestinians Resistance too continued to score direct hits against invading Israeli forces, especially in central Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,448 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,504 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, January 18, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

TURKISH FM: The genocide must be stopped and the Palestinians have the right to establish their state.

IRANIAN FM: London and Washington must “stop their support for Zionist crimes against the Palestinians.”

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli bombing targeted the Abasan area, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, killing two people and causing a number of injuries.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli bombing targeted the Abasan area, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, killing two people and causing a number of injuries. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/IQLDZ9QOLk pic.twitter.com/czP1PH0jlI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 18, 2024

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Anger among Israeli soldiers after the grant allocated to them was reduced.

HAARETZ: Hamas has begun reorganizing its brigades in the northern Gaza Strip and appointing new leaders.

WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL (to Politico): The Biden administration is pressuring Israel to restore communications to Gaza.

LAVROV: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he will address the UN Security Council next week on proposals for “collective efforts” to resolve the current crisis in the Middle East.

LAVROV: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he will address the UN Security Council next week on proposals for "collective efforts" to resolve the current crisis in the Middle East. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/IQLDZ9QOLk pic.twitter.com/c9CsdZqKQa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 18, 2024

Thursday, January 18, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GIDEON SAAR: Stopping the war is a surrender to Hamas, “and this is the greatest strategic damage.”

REUTERS: AN Indian ship in the Gulf of Aden responded to a distress call from a ship flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, which was attacked by a drone.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes between the resistance and the occupation forces east of Jabaliya.

Thursday, January 18, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of the towns of Blida and Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.

Thursday, January 18, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli drone strikes targeted the town of Kawkaba and its surroundings in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon.

BEN-GVIR: Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir said that the vision for the day after the war in Gaza “must be to continue controlling the Strip, encouraging voluntary migration, and killing Yahya Sinwar”.

BEN-GVIR: Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir said that the vision for the day after the war in Gaza “must be to continue controlling the Strip, encouraging voluntary migration, and killing Yahya Sinwar”. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/IQLDZ9QOLk pic.twitter.com/MyYShDhq3K — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 18, 2024

Thursday, January 18, 07:30 am (GMT+2)

STATEMENT: The Ansarallah Houthi group confirmed following a US bombing of several sites in Yemen the continuation of its operations in the Red Sea, according to the group’s Al-Masirah channel.

(The Palestine Chronicle)