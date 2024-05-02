Turkiye Halted All Trade Activities with Israel over Gaza Genocide – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Foreign Minister Israel Katz denounced Erdogan’s actions as dictatorial, accusing him of disregarding the interests of Turkish citizens.

Bloomberg News reported, citing two Turkish officials, that Türkiye has ceased all trade activities with Israel as of Thursday.

In response, Israel’s Foreign Minister criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for violating agreements by obstructing ports crucial for Israeli trade.

“This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements,” the minister posted on X.

Katz further stated that he has directed the foreign ministry to explore alternative trade options with Turkey, prioritizing domestic production and seeking imports from other nations.

With this move, which is yet to be officially confirmed by Turkish authorities, the strained relationship between Turkey and Israel may take another hit.

On Wednesday, Ankara announced its decision to join South Africa in its case of genocide brought against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We have decided to seek to join in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ,” Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“This is a political decision taken by our President (Recep Tayeb Erdogan) and we announce this decision to the whole world,” he added.

Fidan said Türkiye will work together “with the friendly and allied countries as an intervening party to this court case.”

“Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances,” he emphasized.

Meeting with Hamas

Last month, Erdogan met with a senior delegation of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, including its politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The meeting was the first between the two leaders since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza on October 7.

The closed-door meeting took place at the presidential office within Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.

Erdogan reportedly emphasized the imperative of Palestinian unity during this critical phase and reiterated Turkiye’s imposition of sanctions on Israel, including trade restrictions.

Trade Restrictions

Last month Türkiye announced restrictions on the export of a wide range of products to Israel until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza.

“This decision will remain in place until Israel declares a ceasefire immediately and allows adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” the Turkish trade ministry said in a statement.

The restrictions, which came into effect soon after the announcement, applied to products from 54 categories, including steel, cement, iron, fertilizer, aviation fuel, construction equipment and products, and other materials.

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,596 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,816 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)