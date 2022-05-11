Palestinian Hunger Striker Moved to Hospital Following Health Deterioration

May 11, 2022 Blog, News
A rally in solidarity with Palestinian administrative prisoners Khalil Awawdeh. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinian administrative prisoner Khalil Awawdeh was moved to the hospital on Wednesday, as his health is now critical after his 68-day hunger strike, his lawyer Ahlam Haddad said.

Forty-year-old Awawdeh suffers from continuous headaches, pain in the joints, fatigue, irregular heartbeats, and difficulty breathing. He is vomiting blood and losing weight, Haddad said.

He was previously transferred to the hospital but then returned to Ramle Prison clinic despite his health condition.

Awawdeh, a father of four, was detained on December 27, 2021, and placed in administrative detention, without charge or trial, based on secret evidence.

The Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Commission said on Tuesday that Israel issued 154 administrative detention orders against Palestinians in April, ranging from two to six months in length, including 68 new orders and 86 renewals.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

