Palestinian Hunger Striker Moved to Hospital Following Health Deterioration

Palestinian administrative prisoner Khalil Awawdeh was moved to the hospital on Wednesday, as his health is now critical after his 68-day hunger strike, his lawyer Ahlam Haddad said.

Forty-year-old Awawdeh suffers from continuous headaches, pain in the joints, fatigue, irregular heartbeats, and difficulty breathing. He is vomiting blood and losing weight, Haddad said.

RT PalestineChron "(PHOTOS) Palestinians in Gaza participated in a rally in solidarity with Palestinian hunger-striking prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, who was transferred to a hospital following a serious deterioration of his health. Full story now on … pic.twitter.com/CSoeT4EOBY" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) May 11, 2022

He was previously transferred to the hospital but then returned to Ramle Prison clinic despite his health condition.

Awawdeh, a father of four, was detained on December 27, 2021, and placed in administrative detention, without charge or trial, based on secret evidence.

Prisoner Club: The prisons administration transferred Khalil Awawdeh, to Assaf Hroufia hospital & decided to keep him in it, where he suffers from severe weakness, dehydration, a problem in the nerves of the eyes, nerves of the limbs, which is a dangerous indicator.#FreeKhalil pic.twitter.com/1EeFOTmxwq — Palestine captives (@Palestinecapti1) May 11, 2022

The Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Commission said on Tuesday that Israel issued 154 administrative detention orders against Palestinians in April, ranging from two to six months in length, including 68 new orders and 86 renewals.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)