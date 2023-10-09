This is How Al-Qassam’s Navel Units Stormed Zakim’s Fortified Military Base – VIDEO

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, showed videos of naval commandos storming the Zikim military base inside Israel as part of its Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

The video, which was posted by the brigades on their Telegram account, shows the moment the boats entered the open sea and then set off at high speed to reach the military base.

The video also showed Qassam fighters touring the base, as well as pictures of the elimination of a number of Israeli soldiers.

The Zikim military base overlooks the shores of the city of Ashkelon, and its importance lies in its location within the settlement of the same name.

The naval commando of Al-Qassam Brigades storming the "Zikim" military base by sea in the early moments of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation. pic.twitter.com/kpXDUpmA2n — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 8, 2023

The military complex is known for its tight security fortifications.

Starting Saturday, the Al-Qassam Brigades has broadcast videos using its military media documenting Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, in which suicide planes, naval boats and paratroopers were used, as well as thousands of rockets, which were fired at Israeli towns and settlements.

(The Palestine Chronicle)