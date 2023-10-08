‘Al-Aqsa Flood Operation’ Continues, Israeli Airstrikes Kill Hundreds in Gaza – LIVE BLOG

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In an unprecedented move, the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza launched a major attack on Israel on Saturday morning, October 7. In response, Israel declared war.

Occupied Palestine woke up Saturday morning to the news of a major military campaign launched by the Palestinian Resistance, targeting various Israeli cities and settlements.

Sources in the Resistance say that the well-coordinated attack is a response to the Israeli army and settlers’ violence in the West Bank and the killing of a large number of children.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, October 8, 12:37 Pm (GMT +3)

Abu Obeida, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson, called on Palestinians “in all areas” to “join this battle, which will be immortalized in history and cherished by future generations,” in new message.

Sunday, October 8, 11:45 am (GMT +3)

Aljazeera Arabic: Palestinian resistance succeeded in penetrating Ashkelon and killed 15 Israeli settlers.

Sunday, October 8, 11:30 am (GMT +3)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently assessing the situation at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in the presence of Israel’s Minister of Defense and Chief of Staff.

Sunday, October 8, 11:15 am (GMT +3)

The Al-Qassam Brigades directed “a major missile strike on the settlement of Sderot with 100 missiles,” the group said on its Telegram channel.

The rockets hit at least six buildings, causing massive destruction.

Sunday, October 8, 10:30 am (GMT +3)

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reports that 313 people were killed and nearly 2,000 were injured due to Israeli attacks.

Sunday, October 8, 10:00 am (GMT +3)

AP: UN Peacekeepers on Lebanon border all for restraint from ‘everyone’

Sunday, October 8, 10:00 am (GMT +3)

Pop star Bruno Mars has left Israel after canceling a concert and spending several hours in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media.

Israeli media showed a photo of Mars lining up at Ben Gurion Airport.

(The Palestine Chronicle)