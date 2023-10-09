This is What Al Qassam Said: Strikes on Gaza Killed Four Israeli Prisoners

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed four prisoners held by the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades said.

In a statement published on its website, the armed wing of Hamas said “The occupation’s bombing last night and today on the Gaza Strip led to the killing of four of the enemy’s prisoners.”

More than 100 Israelis may have been taken into Gaza by Hamas following the launch of the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ Operation on Saturday morning.

(The Palestine Chronicle)