‘A Turning Point’: European Union Suspends Aid Payments for Palestinians

The European Commission said on Monday it will put all of its development aid to Palestinians – worth 691 million euros ($729 million – under review and will be immediately suspending all payments, Reuters news agency reported.

“The scale of terror and brutality against Israel and its people is a turning point,” Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, said in a post on social media. “There can be no business as usual.”

Varhelyi said all new budget proposals for Palestinian aid were also postponed until further notice.

“The foundations for peace, tolerance and co-existence must now be addressed,” he said.

Occupied Palestine woke up on Saturday, October 7, to the news of a major military campaign launched by the Palestinian Resistance, targeting various Israeli cities and settlements, under the name of Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

Israel responded by bombing multiple civilian targets in the Gaza Strip, including residential buildings, mosques and markets.

Thousands of people have been killed and wounded on both Palestinian and Israeli Sides as Al-Aqsa Flood operation escalated.

