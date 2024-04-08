This is What Happened at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza – Palestine Chronicle Explains

April 8, 2024 Articles, Features, Videos
Robert Inlakesh explains what happened at Al-Shifa. (Photo: Palestine Chronicle, video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Robert Inlakesh explains what precisely happened at Gaza’s largest medical complex, Al-Shifa, just before, during and after the Israeli invasion.

After a two-week-long invasion and siege, the Israeli military withdrew from Al- Shifa Hospital on 1 April, leaving it in ruins and completely out of service.

Many buildings in several departments have been destroyed and hundreds of Palestinians were killed and detained by Israeli occupation forces.

In the new series, The Palestine Chronicle Explains, Robert Inlakesh explains what precisely happened at Gaza’s largest medical complex, Al-Shifa, just before, during and after the Israeli invasion.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

