All Eyes on Netzarim – Resistance Roundup – Day 185

Palestinian Resistance groups are targeting the remaining Israeli soldiers in Gaza. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israel’s military brigades stationed in the city of Khan Yunis, in Southern Gaza, have pulled out on Sunday.

This meant that the largest concentration of Israeli military forces in Gaza is now in the area known as the Netzarim axis, cutting off northern Gaza from the south.

It was only natural for the Palestinian Resistance to turn its  gaze to those few thousands Israeli soldiers in Netzarim. This is precisely what took place today.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah. 

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the headquarters of the Zionist Nahal Brigade operating in the Netzarim axis with heavy-caliber mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“Watch: Scenes of targeting a Zionist military vehicle (Merkava 4) and bombing enemy military gatherings in the axes of advance in Gaza City.

“We bombarded a gathering of enemy troops in Re’im with a rocket barrage.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:45 PM on Monday, 08-04-2024, launched an aerial attack with an attack drone on the Ras Al-Naqoura naval site, hitting its target with precision.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:10 PM on Monday, 08-04-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Hadab Yarine site with Burkan missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:30 PM on Monday, 08-04-2024, targeted the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:40 PM on Monday, 08-04-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 18:50 on Monday, 08-04-2024, discovered an ambush by an enemy group east of the Hanita site, so they targeted it with artillery fire, causing its members to be killed and wounded.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

