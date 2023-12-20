This is What the Gaza Resistance Did Today – Abu Obeida

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a new statement on Wednesday, Abu Obeida announced the latest achievements of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades – the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas – issued a new statement on Wednesday, announcing the latest achievements of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

Below is the full statement as provided by the Al-Qassam channel on Telegram.

(The Palestine Chronicle didn’t edit the text of the statement below.)

41 in 72

“Al-Qassam fighters managed in the last 72 hours to completely or partially destroy 41 military vehicles. “Our fighters confirmed killing 25 soldiers and injuring dozens of the Zionist soldiers with varying degrees of wounds. “They also targeted the infiltrating Zionist forces with shells and devices, anti-fortification and personnel, engaging in close-quarter combat and targeting their rescue teams. “They (Palestinian Resistance – PC) rigged two tunnels and a house and detonated them on the occupation soldiers, in addition to a sniping operation targeting one of the soldiers. “They bombarded the headquarters, field command rooms, and military gatherings with mortar shells and short-range missiles on all fronts of the fighting in the Gaza Strip. “They showered the city of Tel Aviv in the center of the entity (Israel – PC) with a barrage of rockets, in addition to launching a volley of rockets towards the settlement of Kiryat Shmona in the north of occupied Palestine.”

In a just-released video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen clashing with Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in the axes of the city of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/kSgISqUFNT pic.twitter.com/ShTbu8xQUw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 20, 2023

Yassin-105 at Work

Earlier today, Al-Qassam Brigades said in a separate statement that its fighters targeted an Israeli vehicle in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, in northern Gaza with seven soldiers inside, using a Yassin-105 shell.

The statement indicated that its fighters clashed with an Israeli force in the Saraya area of Gaza City, and they confirmed that four soldiers had been killed and others wounded.

Al-Qassam added that it targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with the Yassin-105 shell in the Tal al-Zaatar area in the northern Gaza Strip.

The group also said that it targeted 12 soldiers holed up inside a building in the Daraj neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City.

A short while ago, al-Qassam said it had targeted three Israeli Merkava tanks with Yasin-105 shells east of the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

This is how Al-Qassam Brigades manufacture Al-Ghoul sniper rifles from scratch. This latest video by Al-Qassam demonstrates the complete process from manufacturing to training. Al-Ghoul has proven significant in the Resistance efforts to repel Israeli attacks. 🔻🔻🔻 pic.twitter.com/OHACz2haUA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 20, 2023

Al-Qassam said its fighters targeted eight Israeli vehicles in the areas of Sabra and Tal al-Hawa in Gaza City.

Al-Qassam also announced that it had targeted two Israeli tanks and a troop carrier with an explosive device and Yassin-105 shells, in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

For its parts, Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said in a statement that its fighters have killed and wounded five Israeli soldiers after clashing with them east of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)