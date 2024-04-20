This is Why the West Says Yes to Gaza Genocide, No to Iran’s Retaliation – Palestine Chronicle Explains

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh addresses this issue: Does the West operate under a suprematist ideology?

The European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States were outraged by Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel on April 13.

But they took no action about Israel committing what the International Court of Justice says it is plausibly a genocide in Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)