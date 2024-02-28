This Time from Lebanon – Al-Qassam Bombs Israeli Military Sites with 40 Rockets

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Wednesday that it had fired two bursts of 40 rockets from southern Lebanon toward Israeli military sites.

The rockets, according to the statement, were a direct response to the Israeli massacres in Gaza and the assassination of Resistance commanders in the southern Lebanese suburbs.

Al-Qassam said it bombed the headquarters of the 769th Eastern Brigade, Camp Gibor and the Airport Barracks in Beit Hillel.

Damage caused to buildings in Kiryat Shmona following the barrage of rockets fired from southern Lebanon by Al-Qassam Brigades earlier today. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/9cnXFI22Qu pic.twitter.com/FdiJLJH168 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 28, 2024

Israeli Channel 12 claimed that 14 rockets were fired from Lebanon at the town of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, while the occupation army said that it monitored the launch of ten rockets at towns in the Galilee region, and that at least one of them fell inside Kiryat Shmona.

Below is the statement by Al-Qassam as communicated by the Resistance News Network’s Telegram channel:

“Al-Qassam Brigades bomb(ed) from southern Lebanon the headquarters of the Eastern Brigade 769 ‘Gibor Camp’ and ‘the Airport Barracks in Beit Hillel’ in northern occupied Palestine with two rocket barrages consisting of 40 Grad rockets, in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip and the assassination of the martyr leaders and their brothers in the southern suburb (Dahiya) of Lebanon.”

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported material damage during the recent bombing from Lebanon on the town of Beit Hillel in the Upper Galilee, while the Israeli police spokesman announced that there was damage to property as a result of a number of rockets falling in the… pic.twitter.com/sjNsfMr0qd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 28, 2024

Genocide in Gaza

The escalation in Lebanon is directly linked to the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,215 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)