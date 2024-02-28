Widespread Destruction, Detention Campaign – Israeli Forces Storm Jenin

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp at dawn on Wednesday, and launched an arrest campaign amid widespread destruction of infrastructure, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, a large Israeli force, accompanied by military vehicles and bulldozers, raided the city and its camp. Foot patrols were deployed in all its streets and alleys, leading to confrontations with local residents.

Israeli forces targeted a building in Jenin with a drone. pic.twitter.com/HsUqa5tSjc — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Israeli heavy machinery and military vehicles proceeded to bulldoze the infrastructure in the vicinity of Al-Wakala School, Al-Awda Roundabout, and the Salin Shirin Abu Aqla and Al-Zahra Streets, while sniper soldiers were deployed on the roofs of several houses and buildings.

During their incursion, the occupation army vandalized scores of Palestinian-owned vehicles and citizens’ property, including walls and the entrances to a number of homes and shops, sparking clashes with local residents in the eastern neighborhood of the camp.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Palestinian man was moderately injured in an Israeli drone raid near Diwan Al-Saadi, and he was later rushed to a nearby hospital in Jenin for medical treatment.

The destruction caused by Israeli occupation forces during their raid in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/J1yHeFzCEE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 28, 2024

The Israeli army also detained two Palestinians, including an ambulance volunteer, from the Jenin refugee camp.

The city of Jenin and its camp have become a consistent target for Israeli assaults and attacks.

(WAFA, PC)