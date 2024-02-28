Widespread Destruction, Detention Campaign – Israeli Forces Storm Jenin

February 28, 2024 Blog, News
Israeli army stormed Jenin. (Photo: via WAFA)

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp at dawn on Wednesday, and launched an arrest campaign amid widespread destruction of infrastructure, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, a large Israeli force, accompanied by military vehicles and bulldozers, raided the city and its camp. Foot patrols were deployed in all its streets and alleys, leading to confrontations with local residents.

Meanwhile, Israeli heavy machinery and military vehicles proceeded to bulldoze the infrastructure in the vicinity of Al-Wakala School, Al-Awda Roundabout, and the Salin Shirin Abu Aqla and Al-Zahra Streets, while sniper soldiers were deployed on the roofs of several houses and buildings.

During their incursion, the occupation army vandalized scores of Palestinian-owned vehicles and citizens’ property, including walls and the entrances to a number of homes and shops, sparking clashes with local residents in the eastern neighborhood of the camp.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Palestinian man was moderately injured in an Israeli drone raid near Diwan Al-Saadi, and he was later rushed to a nearby hospital in Jenin for medical treatment.

The Israeli army also detained two Palestinians, including an ambulance volunteer, from the Jenin refugee camp.

The city of Jenin and its camp have become a consistent target for Israeli assaults and attacks. 

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*