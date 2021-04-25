Three Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces in West Bank

April 25, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
An Israeli soldier puts his knee on Khairi Hannoun’s neck during a demonstration in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: Video Grab)

Three Palestinians were injured late Saturday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement said three Palestinians were treated from gas inhalation in Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The violence broke out in the city during a rally staged by Palestinians following the Tarawih, the special night prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters.

Demonstrations were staged in several cities across the occupied West Bank on Saturday in a show of support to Palestinians living in East Jerusalem, amid settler attacks and attempts by the Israeli forces to limit their presence in Jerusalem’s Old City.

More than 100 Palestinians have been injured in clashes between Israeli forces and local residents in Jerusalem since Thursday.

Several extremist Jewish groups have called for attacking Palestinians in response to what they claim as Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the city.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.