Three Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces in West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured late Saturday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement said three Palestinians were treated from gas inhalation in Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The violence broke out in the city during a rally staged by Palestinians following the Tarawih, the special night prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters.

Demonstrations were staged in several cities across the occupied West Bank on Saturday in a show of support to Palestinians living in East Jerusalem, amid settler attacks and attempts by the Israeli forces to limit their presence in Jerusalem’s Old City.

More than 100 Palestinians have been injured in clashes between Israeli forces and local residents in Jerusalem since Thursday.

Several extremist Jewish groups have called for attacking Palestinians in response to what they claim as Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the city.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)