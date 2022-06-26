Three Palestinians Injured by Israeli Gunfire near Tulkarm

Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire on Sunday, during separate incidents in the city of Tulkarm, north of the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press release that two young Palestinian men were shot and injured in their lower limbs by Israeli occupation soldiers at the Taibe checkpoint, west of Tulkarm.

Today, Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the arrival of two injuries with live bullets in the lower extremities, as a result of shooting at them by Israeli occupation soldiers in Tulkarm. pic.twitter.com/f1YY3z1gFR — s.o.h.a.d.98 👑🇵🇸 (@SHDHMD1) June 26, 2022

A third Palestinian was hit by a rubber-coated round in his shoulder during an Israeli raid of Nour Shams refugee camp in the city, the ministry added.

The three were moved to the hospital, and their condition was described as stable.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)