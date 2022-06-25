UK Official Visits Masafer Yatta, Opposes Israeli Eviction Plans (VIDEO)

British Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling stated on Friday that the United Kingdom is strongly opposed to Israeli plans to evict Palestinians from their homes, during a visit to the Masafer Yatta area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Milling said in a video that she met families that face the threat of demolition and eviction from their homes.

“I met families and children living here and it was really difficult to hear about the challenges they face including settler violence and living in constant fear of eviction and demolitions,” she said, adding,

“The people I met today want to stay in their homes and they should be able to do so.”

Milling stressed that the UK strongly opposes such evictions “which cause unnecessary suffering.”

She said that “these evictions are against international law in all but the most exceptional circumstances.”

The UK official said that she raised this issue with the Israeli deputy minister of foreign affairs.

On May 4, the Israeli High Court gave the Israeli army the green light to demolish and displace over 1000 Palestinians living in some eight communities in Masafer Yatta in order to turn the area into a training and a firing zone.

The decision promoted strong local and international condemnation and warning of serious consequences if carried out.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)