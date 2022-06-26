Scores of Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli police, broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday, and performed rituals in its courtyards, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said scores of Jewish settlers entered the holy site in groups and performed rituals and Talmudic prayers there under the protection of Israeli police officers.

Al-Aqsa mosque this morning, being raided by tens of Israeli settlers. pic.twitter.com/2JrXf4ThrJ — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 26, 2022

The latest development comes after nearly three months of growing tensions fueled by the increased presence of extremist Jewish settlers inside the holy site during the most recent Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Jerusalem’s Islamic Waqf has repeatedly described the settlers’ presence in Al-Aqsa Mosque as “provocative”, saying that Palestinian worshippers and guards at Al-Aqsa feel uncomfortable with the presence of Israeli police and settlers touring the Islamic holy site.

Israeli settlers break into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque and perform rituals under the protection of occupation forces. pic.twitter.com/v51lRsr2lP — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 26, 2022

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, in 1967, in a move never recognized by the international community.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)