WATCH: Dozens of Jewish Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: via Times of Gaza TW page)

Scores of Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli police, broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday, and performed rituals in its courtyards, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said scores of Jewish settlers entered the holy site in groups and performed rituals and Talmudic prayers there under the protection of Israeli police officers.

The latest development comes after nearly three months of growing tensions fueled by the increased presence of extremist Jewish settlers inside the holy site during the most recent Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Jerusalem’s Islamic Waqf has repeatedly described the settlers’ presence in Al-Aqsa Mosque as “provocative”, saying that Palestinian worshippers and guards at Al-Aqsa feel uncomfortable with the presence of Israeli police and settlers touring the Islamic holy site.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, in 1967, in a move never recognized by the international community.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

