Three Palestinians Killed by Israel Today in West Bank, as Assault on Qabatiya Intensifies

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A third Palestinian was killed by the Israeli army in the Occupied West Bank today.

A teenager, Abdul Hadi Nazzal, 18, succumbed to his wounds on Thursday after being shot in the chest and neck by Israeli soldiers in the town of Qabatiya, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Nazzal is also the third to be killed in Qabatiya today.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the young man has died of his wounds at a hospital in Jenin.

Qabatiya came under an Israeli assault today, where several Palestinians were killed and wounded, while others were arrested by Israeli occupation soldiers.

Habib Mohammad Ikmail, 25, died earlier today of wounds sustained from Israeli army gunfire.

Earlier this morning, soldiers killed Samir Aslan, 41, a father of eight, during an army raid of the Qalandiya refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.

Nazzal is the ninth Palestinian to be killed by Israel since the start of the year.

Three of the nine casualties are reportedly minors.

(The Palestine Chronicle)