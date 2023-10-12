Have You Seen My Son? A Horror Scene at Shifa Hospital in Gaza – PHOTOS

October 12, 2023 Articles, Features, Images
Gaza morgues ran out of space within hours following the Israeli war. (Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

There is no room in hospitals. Gaza morgues ran out of space within hours following the Israeli war on the besieged Strip. The injured cannot be cared for. The dead are buried en masse.

For now, though, bodies are piling up outside the Shifa Hospital morgue, looking for family members to claim them. 

But what can be done when nobody is there to identify the dead because whole families have perished together?

Palestine Chronicle attended a grisly scene outside Gaza’s largest medical complex, which is now “running out of everything”.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

