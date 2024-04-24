‘Using US-Made Munitions’ – Amnesty Says Israel Makes a Mockery of Intl. Law 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amnesty’s report points to “the USA’s brazen use of its veto to paralyze the UN Security Council for months”.

The executive director of Amnesty International in the US has said that the organization’s research revealed that Israeli forces are committing war crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip “using US-made munitions.”

“That’s why we have been calling on the US to stop sending #weaponsforwarcrimes,” said Paul O’Brien in a post on X on Wednesday.

Amnesty International released on Tuesday its Annual Report for 2023/24 titled The State of the World’s Human Rights.

O’Brien thanked “the 37 members of Congress who voted NO on the Israel arms bill.”

The US Senate approved a $95-billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The chamber passed the bill in a bipartisan 80-19 vote, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The bill was reportedly approved by the US House of Representatives on April 20.

‘Grotesque Double Standards’

Amnesty said in a statement that its report found that “evidence of war crimes continues to mount as the Israeli government makes a mockery of international law in Gaza.”

The report points to “the USA’s brazen use of its veto to paralyze the UN Security Council for months on a much-needed resolution for a ceasefire, as it continues to arm Israel with munitions that have been used to commit what likely amounts to war crimes,” the organization said.

“It also highlights the grotesque double standards of European countries such as the UK and Germany, given their well-founded protestations about war crimes by Russia and Hamas, while they simultaneously bolster the actions of Israeli and US authorities in this conflict.”

Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of the organization, said “The confounding failure of the international community to protect thousands of civilians – a horrifically high percentage of them children – from being killed in the occupied Gaza Strip makes patently clear that the very institutions set up to protect civilians and uphold human rights are no longer fit for purpose.”

“What we saw in 2023 confirms that many powerful states are abandoning the founding values of humanity and universality enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” Callamard emphasized.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,262 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,229 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

