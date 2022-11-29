Three Palestinians Killed by Israeli Forces in Occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank Tuesday morning, including two siblings, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a short statement that Mufeed Mohammad Ikhlil, 44, was shot in the head and killed during an Israeli military raid in Beit Ummar.

Nine other residents were shot by live bullets. One was hit in the chest, while the others in the upper and lower limbs. They are reported to be in stable condition.

In the village of Kufr Ein, near Ramallah, Israeli soldiers opened fire at the two siblings, Jawad and Thafer Abdul Rahman Rimawi, 22 and 21 respectively, and killed them.

Jawad, a new Business Administration graduate from Birzeit University, was shot in the pelvis. His brother Thafer, a fourth-year Technology student also at Birzeit University, was shot in the chest, according to Ministry of Health.

A general strike was declared in Ramallah as a result.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)