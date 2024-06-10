Three Youths Killed, Scores Arrested – West Bank Update

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 30 Palestinians, including a child and a woman, have been detained by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank in the past 24 hours.

At least three Palestinian youths have been shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in separate incidents during several raids across the occupied West Bank.

Mahmoud Ibrahim Nabrisi, 15, succumbed to serious wounds after he was shot by the occupation forces, during a raid on Monday on the al-Fara’a camp, south of Tubas.

The funeral of Mahmoud Nabrisi (15) who was shot dead by the occupation forces whilst raiding Al Far’a refugee camp in Tubas city. pic.twitter.com/HlfcqdrPlw — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) June 10, 2024

Four youths were also injured by occupation bullets during the raid, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Clashes erupted between resistance fighters and the occupation forces after Israeli special units holed up in one of the buildings were discovered following their withdrawal from the camp after a five-hour raid, the report said.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades movement said in a statement that its fighters clashed with Israeli forces inside the camp, and targeted military vehicles and bulldozers with explosive devices, “inflicting direct hits.” Footage shared on the Resistance News Network channel on Telegram documented the moment an explosive device was detonated directly under an Israeli military bulldozer during the raid.

Occupation forces used bulldozers to destroy property and infrastructure in the camp.

Tulkarm Killings

Another Palestinian youth was killed on Monday by Israeli occupation forces during a raid into the Dhanaba suburb, east of Tulkarm.

Youssef Samih Abdel Karim Abdel Dayem, 21, a student at the Faculty of Engineering at Khadoori University, and a resident of Tulkarm camp, was killed by Israeli gunfire, reported WAFA.

The occupation forces stationed themselves in the vicinity of Al-Safa and Al-Marwa Mosque, raided and searched several homes, as well as detained a youth.

Sources told WAFA that occupation forces deployed snipers on the roof of one of the high-rise buildings in the suburb adjacent to the Tulkarm camp.

⭕ Palestinian youth Yousef Abdeldayim was martyred after being brutally shot by Zionist forces at the entrance of Tulkarm Camp. Zionist forces heartlessly blocked medical teams from reaching him until he breathed his last. Glory to our martyrs. https://t.co/h20acoAKKX pic.twitter.com/Zf7mGoR86W — Palestine Captives 𓂆 (@Palestinecapti1) June 10, 2024

They said the snipers opened fire randomly towards citizens, injuring Abdel Dayem in the Hanoun neighborhood square in the camp, and then prevented ambulance crews from reaching him, leaving him to bleed to death.

Since October 7, 2023, 533 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, including 132 children, while more than 5,200 others have been injured.

Ambulances Obstructed

Israeli occupation forces “obstructed and detained” two Palestine Red Crescent ambulances at the Al-Murabba’a checkpoint southwest of Nablus, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) posted on X, along with footage. The ambulances were transporting injured people from the town of Urif.

Israeli occupation forces obstructed and detained two Palestine Red Crescent ambulances at the Al-Murabba’a checkpoint southwest of #Nablus. The ambulances were transporting injured people from the town of Urif.#NotATarget ❌ #IHL #WestBank pic.twitter.com/ccFjOmeTNU — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) June 9, 2024

Dozens Detained

Most of the arrests occurred in the Bethlehem governorate, with some in the governorates of Qalqilya, Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron, Salfit, Jerusalem, and Tubas.

Israeli forces have arrested 9,155 arrests in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Settler Attacks

Illegal Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian residents of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, on Monday and uprooted olive and almond trees.

Coordinator of the Popular and National Committees to Resist the Wall and Settlements, Ratib Al-Jabour, said that several settlers assaulted and beat the family of resident Farid Al-Hamamda, while they were herding sheep, in Yatta desert.

Al-Jabour said the settlers chopped down olive trees and almond trees owned by the same family for the third time in the past two days.

He pointed out that the settlers intensified their attacks on residents and their property in the Badia area and Masafer Yatta. More than 200 fruit trees were uprooted in several areas in Masafer Yatta during the past week, he added.

Settlers on Monday also attacked a Palestinian man in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus.

The man was driving a bulldozer as he worked on constructing agricultural roads near the town, said WAFA. The settlers then set the track on fire.

(PC, WAFA)